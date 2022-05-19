STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Day after, CBI arrests Karti’s  aide in money-for-visa case

The deal happened in 2011 when Karti’s father P Chidambaram was Union home minister at that point in time.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CBI on Wednesday arrested chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, a day after raiding the latter’s premises in connection with a Rs 50 lakh bribery case for clearing visas of 263 Chinese nationals working at a power plant in Punjab.

Bhaskararaman was arrested since he was not cooperating in the investigation, CBI sources said. He was later produced before a local CBI court, which issued a transit remand to fly him to New Delhi.

Bhaskararaman was among the five named in the first information report (FIR) in the case. Other booked include Karti, Vikas Makharia, representing Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa (Punjab); Bell Tools Limited, Mumbai (Maharashtra) and unknown public servants and private persons.The FIR alleged that Karti was approached through Bhaskararaman to get visas to bring in more Chinese professionals so as to expedite work on the thermal power plant. 

The visas issued were beyond the ceiling imposed by the Union home ministry. Karti allegedly negotiated the Rs 50 lakh speed money deal through Bhaskararaman to provide the visas. The deal happened in 2011 when Karti’s father P Chidambaram was Union home minister at that point in time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Karti Chidambaram arrested close associate bribery case visas Chinese nationals
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp