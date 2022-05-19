STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rise in freight rate leads to a drop in air cargo movement from Tiruchy

Several cargo operators said the drop happened as many exporters avoided sending cargo to Singapore from Tiruchy due to the high freight fare.

Published: 19th May 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Air cargo operator SpiceJet. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The cargo movement from the Tiruchy international airport recorded a slight drop last month.

Several cargo operators said the drop happened as many exporters avoided sending cargo to Singapore from Tiruchy due to the high freight fare. But, most of the exporters are expecting that the airport would record a hike in cargo movements this month if they get more orders from the Middle East.

In March, the airport recorded a cargo movement of 534.13 tonnes. It was this year's highest air cargo movement. Though there was a high expectation among the sector about an increase in April, the airport handled only 517.59 tonnes. 

"Usually, there would be increased export of fruits and vegetables in March due to Ramzan. We would have recorded more than 534.13 tonnes in March if the freight rate for Singapore was about `80 per kg. From Tiruchy, we have more air cargo movement towards the Middle East and Singapore. At present, the charge to send 1kg of cargo from Tiruchy to Dubai or other middle eastern countries is about Rs 70 per kg. But, the rate for sending 1 kg of cargo from Tiruchy to Singapore is about Rs 150. If the rates to Singapore come down, our cargo movements would increase. 

Otherwise, the airport is likely to see a drop in cargo movement. This is because the air cargo rate from Bengaluru to Singapore is only Rs 70 per kg," said SA Sayeed, president of the Express Courier Operators Association.

Sources said talks were on to reduce the freight rates between Tiruchy and Singapore. "We are expecting more orders for fruits and vegetables from the Middle East this month. Thus, even if those sending cargo to Singapore chose Bengaluru airport, those sending cargo to the Middle East would send them from Tiruchy. Since the cargo movements to the Middle East are likely to increase this month, we may not face a drop in cargo movement in May," G Mahalakshmi, a fruits and vegetable exporter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy international airport Cargo movement Cargo operators Middle East
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp