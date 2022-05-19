‘Stop film shows in wee hours’: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of Madras High Court comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Wednesday ord,ered notice to the State government and the police on a petition seeking orders to prevent the special screening of feature films between 1.30 am and 9 am at movie halls. Directing the government and the police to file their response in four weeks, the Bench said necessary action shall be taken against any violation regarding the screening of movies.

The petition was filed by V Vignesh Krishna of Ponneri in Tiruvallur district seeking to prevent violation of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulations) Act, 1955, Tamil Nadu Cinemas Rules, 1957 and the conditions of Form-C Licenses. Krishna claimed special shows were screened between 1.30 am and 9 am against the permitted number of four shows a day, by collecting exorbitant amounts in defiance of rates fixed by the government.