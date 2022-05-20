Aim for net-zero carbon footprint in leather processing: Jitendra Singh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Science, Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Thursday stressed on the need to bring the carbon footprint of leather processing activity to zero. Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) here,



Singh said, “The Indian leather industry must seek net-zero carbon footprint to meet the environmental norms.”

He added that the carrying capacity requirement of the leather sector in locations like Tamil Nadu demands the implementation of zero liquid discharge. Singh released a coffee table book containing 75 success stories related to CLRI to commemorate the 75th year of the institute and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A special stamp and envelope brought out by the Postal Department to mark the occasion were also released by the minister on the occasion.