STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

G.O. opens Kanaga Sabhai darshan to all

Sources said the additional collector warned of severe action if the order was not honoured.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE/CHENNAI: The practice of devotees having darshan from the Kanaga Sabhai (Tiruchitrambala Medai) in the Sri Nataraja temple in Chidambaram resumed on Thursday in the presence of a large posse of police personnel, following a G.O. from the State government, amid opposition from the Dikshithars who manage the temple.

The order was issued after the HR&CE commissioner, based on a report from the Cuddalore district Collector, recommended that the practice of worshipping the presiding deity from Kanaga Sabhai be restored.

The practice of devotees having darshan from Kanaga Sabhai was restricted during the pandemic. Even after the government lifted restrictions, the Dikshitars objected to resuming the practice. As various organisations staged protests, a writ petition was filed before the Madras High Court seeking for the practice to be resumed and the court directed the government to take a decision by April 20.

On Thursday, Cuddalore district additional collector Ranjeet Singh held a meeting at Chidambaram Revenue Divisional Office with representatives of the Dikshithars, who opposed the G.O. Sources said the additional collector warned of severe action if the order was not honoured.

The Dikshithars’ lawyer, G Chandrasekhar, also issued a notice to revenue officials expressing their opposition and stating the order had been issued without consulting them. This was a violation of the Supreme Court verdict, the notice claimed.

Later in the day, a section of devotees, including Makkal Athigaram’s general secretary C Raju, who entered the temple to have darshan at the Kanaga Sabhai, alleged that during darshan, the Dikshithars did not perform Aarti to the presiding deity while the police prevented them from singing Thevaram hymns although it was to be allowed. “By failing to perform Aarti, the Dikshithars not only insulted the devotees but also Lord Nataraja,” charged Raju.

Devotees also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take over the temple and appoint an executive officer to manage its affairs so they could have darshan without any police protection.(With inputs from T Muruganantham)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanaga Sabhai
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp