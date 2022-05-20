STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Senior citizens train fare concession won’t be back: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The concession for senior citizens cannot be resumed as the Railways is already operating at a subsidised rate.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The concession for senior citizens cannot be resumed as the Railways is already operating at a subsidised rate. “For every Rs 100 spent towards operational expenses, the Railways collects only Rs 45 from a passenger. We have to contribute to keeping the railways a sustainable mode of transport,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function held at IIT Madras.

From 2015 to 2022, an average of Rs 2,500 crore was allocated to Tamil Nadu for infrastructure works and this year’s allocation was Rs 3,861 crore, he said.Commenting on extending the railway line to Sabarimala from Bodi and Dindigul, given the inauguration of the Madurai-Bodi BG line soon, Vaishnaw said multiple new line surveys were going on.

Vaishnaw said, under the station redevelopment programme during the first phase, five stations—Chennai Egmore, Katpadi, Rameswaram, Kanniyakumari and Madurai—will be developed with world-class facilities at Rs 760 crore. “Railway projects worth Rs 30,000 crore are being planned and implemented in the State,” he said.

To prevent elephant deaths in Coimbatore-Palakkad section, the Railways will build underpasses. “We have already identified the locations and we will enhance the height of the track. An MoU will be signed with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change regarding this,” said Vaishnaw.

To a query on bullet trains or high-speed trains in Tamil Nadu, Vaishnaw said high-speed trains are being planned to connect larger cities first. “In the Southern Railway, intercity trains will be replaced with Vande Bharat rakes.”

Preventing jumbo deaths
To prevent elephant deaths in Coimbatore-Palakkad section, the Railways will build underpasses. We have already identified the locations and we will enhance the height of the track. An MoU will be signed with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change regarding this, said Vaishnaw.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
senior citizens concession Indian Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp