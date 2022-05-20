STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi firing case: Victims’ families call CBI report a sham

Around 13 people were killed in the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018.

Published: 20th May 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

An officer targeting civilians during anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin in 2018.

An officer targeting civilians during anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin in 2018. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Calling the charge sheet recently filed by CBI in the Thoothukudi police firing case 'a sham', Anti-Sterlite People's Movement and the victims’ family members on Thursday demanded a court-monitored reinvestigation in the case.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, advocate S Vanchinathan said, as many as 101 persons have been named in the charge sheet so far, but all are protestors and the general public. "Not a single police officer has been charge-sheeted in the case. The CBI is acting under the influence of the BJP government which supports Vedanta Group's founder Anil Agarwal," he alleged.

The High Court had ordered a CBI investigation to ensure a fair probe as the accused persons were police officials, but the very objective of the court has been ignored by the CBI, Vanchinathan said. "The police and revenue officials who were responsible for the incident, which was nothing short of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, have been named as witnesses by the CBI," he added.

Around 13 people were killed in the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018. The family members of the victims, who also participated in the press conference, broke down in tears and appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps to provide justice to the victims.

Further, Vanchinathan also demanded the government to release the report submitted by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan's commission on May 18 in the public domain.

Meanwhile, a protest would be held in Thoothukudi on May 22, highlighting these demands, in view of the fourth death anniversary of the victims, the advocate added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protest CBI
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp