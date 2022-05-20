Tirunelveli: Rescued victims extend help in tracing missing worker at quarry

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Search operations to find the sixth missing person in the landslides continued for the fifth day at the private quarry in Adaimithipankulam near Tharuvai. District Collector V Vishnu said that the District Mines Department Assistant Director Vinoth was suspended on Thursday, days after the incident, under the directions of the State government.



"A small controlled explosion strategy will be used to visually identify the sixth person P Rajendran. The approximate location shows he is trapped under a heavy layer of rocks weighing over 100 tonnes. Mining experts are trying for alternatives but continuous landslides are hampering the operations," Vishnu said.



Officials said the rescue team had used the same method earlier to pull out the body of M Selvakumar, and added that the rescue operations are being conducted with the assistance of those rescued alive from under the boulder. In total, two people were rescued and three bodies have been recovered so far.



Regarding the quarry's license and transportation operations at the quarry, the Collector said measures to cancel the lease will be initiated, which was suspended a day after the incident on May 15. "The quarry flouted rules by continuing to transport materials from the quarry without a permit as it was cancelled in April last year. Action will also be taken on officials who failed to monitor the earlier situation," he added.



Meanwhile, three special teams have been formed to search for the two accused — quarry owner Selvaraj and his son Kumar from Thisayanvilai — who absconded on the day of the incident.



Superintendent of Police P Saravanan said measures will be taken to seize their properties under Section 102 of the CrPC.



“The offices and houses of the accused were raided by Nanguneri ASP and Investigation Officer Rajat Chaturvedi. Further action will be taken upon investigation," he added.