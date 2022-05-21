Class 12 students disappointed over ‘tough’ Mathematics question paper

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Class 12 students said the Mathematics paper was tough and were concerned about their results. B Saranya, a student, said, “In the one-mark section, I could only answer half the questions. Some five-mark questions too were tough. Questions were asked to test our thinking ability. Besides, many questions were from the last four chapters, which teachers rushed through because there was no time to complete the portions. I was disappointed after seeing the question paper.”

Tamil Nadu Mathematics Teachers Association president B Vijayakumar said, “Students started in-person classes from September 2021. Many teachers only completed eight chapters till the second revision test. Officials said 12 chapters must be completed before the practical exams. We had just 10 days to complete them.” He added that 40% of questions were from the last four chapters, and many questions were indirect.

N Tamilselvan, a Maths teacher in Coimbatore, said, “Students were writing exams after two years and didn’t get proper education due to Covid. Questions should have been easier.” However, a senior official in the Directorate of Government Examinations said, “Most students found the paper easy. Only a few questions were indirect. Students can score 45 marks easily if they prepare well. They only expect questions from the book. In fact, teachers must change their methods. With the revised syllabus, questions are being framed indirectly to check students’ thinking ability.”