Cow elephant electrocuted to death in Gudular forest range

By Express News Service

UDHAGAMANDALAM: A female elephant died allegedly after it came into contact with an overhead power line at Woodbriar estate in Pandthorai in Gudalur forest division on Friday. According to sources, the elephant, aged around 30 years, pulled down the power line that came in its path and died on the spot.A team led by Gudalur range officer and Tangedco officials carried out an investigation. D Venkatesh Field Director of MTR and Conservator of forest, The Nilgiris district said the animal was trying to eat peepal leaves and pulled down the electric wire.

N Sadiq Ali Founder Of Wildlife Nature Conservation Foundation (WNCT) held Tangedco responsible for the death. He pointed out that as per a High Court order, EB power lines should be at a height of 21 feet from the ground in places where there is elephant movements.

According to Venkatesh, the height of the power line at Woodbriar estate was 14.5 feet. “We will write to Tangedco seeking details about the height they have maintained in various places,” he said. K Rajeshkumar, veterinary assistant surgeon of Theppaadu, carried out the necropsy, following which the carcass was buried.