STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cow elephant electrocuted to death in Gudular forest range

According to sources, the elephant, aged around 30 years, pulled down the power line that came in its path and died on the spot.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDHAGAMANDALAM: A female elephant died allegedly after it came into contact with an overhead power line at Woodbriar estate in Pandthorai in Gudalur forest division on  Friday.  According to sources, the elephant, aged around 30 years, pulled down the power line that came in its path and died on the spot.A team led by Gudalur range officer and Tangedco officials carried out an investigation. D Venkatesh Field Director of MTR and  Conservator of forest, The Nilgiris district said the animal was trying to eat peepal leaves and pulled down the electric wire.

N  Sadiq Ali Founder Of Wildlife Nature Conservation Foundation (WNCT) held Tangedco responsible for the death. He pointed out that as per a High Court order, EB power lines should be at a  height of 21 feet from the ground in places where there is elephant movements.

According to Venkatesh, the height of the power line at Woodbriar estate was 14.5 feet. “We will write to Tangedco seeking details about the height they have maintained in various places,” he said. K Rajeshkumar, veterinary  assistant surgeon of Theppaadu, carried out the necropsy, following which the carcass was buried.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant Electrocution Gudular
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp