DMK MLA puts up a show over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s new flick

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: It's common for fans to frenzy over a movie and go crazy about it on its first day of release in theatres. From raising huge cutouts to playing drums to distributing sweets, they set the mood. In Tenkasi and Surandai-based cinema theatres, fans were caught by surprise on seeing elected representatives do just the same.



Sankarankovil MLA E Raja, DMK district secretary P Sivapadmanathan and party functionaries were seen distributing sweets to people who came to watch the actor-cum-MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer movie 'Nenjuku Needhi', on its first day of release, at the theatres in Tenkasi and Surandai, on Friday. They organised drums to welcome the audience and also raised huge cutouts of the actor at the entrance of the theatres.



Raja along with DMK town secretary Jayabalan and others also distributed coconut saplings to about 100 movie-watchers in Surandai. In Alangulam-based theatre, Chairman of Alangulam Union Council M Divya and Union Councillor Ezhilvanan distributed sweets to the audience.



A big surprise also awaited the public. MLA Raja said that one of the movie watchers would be given a pulsar bike based on a lucky draw. In his twitter handle, Sivapadmanathan said that Deputy Secretary of Udhayanidhi Stalin Charity Council, Arunan, has announced the prize and it would be given to the winner on June 3, the birth anniversary of former DMK president M Karunanidhi.



Besides this, some partymen, including Divya and Ezhilvanan, posted photos of them watching the movie on social websites and wished success for the movie. Meanwhile, social activists opined that it was inappropriate for the people's representatives to promote a commercial movie.