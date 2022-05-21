Owner, son accused in Tirunelveli quarry accident arrested in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The District Special Police team arrested the owner of the private stone quarry at Adaimithipankulam, K Selvaraj (80), and his son AS Kumar (52) at Mangalore in Karnataka on Friday. Superintendent of Police P Saravanan told TNIE that the special teams were deployed in other states including Kerala.

Based on a tip-off that the two accused were staying in Mangalore, the team left for Karnataka on Thursday. They were nabbed at a private lodge in Mangalore and would be brought to Tirunelveli on Saturday, he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and Fire and Rescue personnel continued their search for the sixth person -- P Rajendran — trapped under the boulders.

During the afternoon hours, the team executed a controlled explosion strategy by placing 32 explosives around the stones in order to break them into pieces. Sources said that so far, three workers have died and two rescued.