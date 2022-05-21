STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry Congress takes out silent march with Rajiv Jothi and wearing black shawl

Around 500 protestors led by PCC President A V Subramanian marched with 'Rajiv Jothi', and candles and wearing black shawls to register that the release was unacceptable to them.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Members of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee today took out a silent march from Indira Gandhi statue to Rajiv Gandhi statue to mark their protest on the release of A G Perarivalan, convicted for life in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Around 500 protestors led by PCC President A V Subramanian marched with “Rajiv Jothi ” , and candles and  wearing black shawls to register that the release was unacceptable to them. Around 50 Congressmen from Kerala who had come to Puducherry to go to Sriperumbudur, also participated in the protest march.

Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, MLA M Vaidiyanathan, former ministers M Kandasamy and  MOHF Shajahan, former Government Whip RKR Anantharaman were among others who participated in the march .

