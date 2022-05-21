STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents donate six acres for ASI museum in Adichanallur

The event was organised on behalf of the Adichanallur Tamil Sangam.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:18 AM

Workers engaged in excavation work at Adichanallur | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In view of celebrating the International Museum Day, Adichanallur residents handed over land documents related to the museum site to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Tiruchy zone director D Arun Raj in the presence of Collector K Senthil Raj. The Adichanallur public has donated over six acres along the Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli State Highways to ASI for establishing an archaeological museum.

The event was organised on behalf of the Adichanallur Tamil Sangam. Writer Muthalankurichi Kamarasu, who was instrumental in reviving the archaeological survey through legal measures, said that it's been 146 years since the archaeological treasures of Adichanallur came to light, but there is no museum yet to display the artefacts.

Artefacts unearthed by Alexander Rea in 1902, and Dr Sathyamoorthy in 2004-06 had been displayed in Chennai, while a large chunk of artefacts excavated by Dr Jagor in 1876 had been taken to Berlin, Germany. Displaying archaeological remains at far off places diminishes the significance of the Adichanallur, he said.

The donors are: Adichanallur panchayat president Parvathi Sankar Ganesh (2 acres), Manoj family (2 acres), Soundarapandian family (1.5 acre), Padma Sundar, and Vairavadevar. They had changed the title to President of India.  

Karaikudi Alagappa University professor Rajavelu, Manonmaniam Sundaranar university professor Sudhakar, archaeological activist Manickam and other enthusiasts were present on the occasion.

