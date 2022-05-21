STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Airport enhances runway safety with 'simple approach lighting system'

Consisting of a row of lights, the lighting system aids in identifying the runway boundary. Set up at a cost of about Rs 42.79 lakh, it will further upgrade the safety of the runway.

Published: 21st May 2022 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Simple approach lighting system installed at vacant land beside Tiruchy-Pudukottai NH near Tiruchy International Airport.(Photo | Express)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy International Airport has installed a simple approach lighting system at the vacant land beside the Tiruchy-Pudukottai National Highway that was given by the State government. Consisting of a row of lights, the lighting system aids in identifying the runway boundary. Set up at a cost of about Rs 42.79 lakh, it will further upgrade the safety of the runway - especially the portion facing the NH, by ensuring safe aircraft landing during extreme weather conditions, according to officials.

The airport got about 5.9 acres of land at the Pudukottai side from the government, sources said. The airport now has a Category-I landing system at the runway portion on the Kottapattu side and a simple approach lighting system on the Pudukottai side.

"The CAT-I landing system at Kottapattu or BHEL side can ensure safe landing even during the visibility of not less than 800 metres or runway visual range not less than 550 metres. This system is sufficient for ensuring safe landing of an aircraft during the extreme weather conditions at our airport. Apart from
this, now, we have approach lights at the Pudukottai side too. This will further increase the safety of the runway," a source said.

The process to acquire land for the runway expansion is also going on in a fast track manner, sources said. "The airport needs about 300 acres of land for runway expansion. So far we have acquired about 25 acres of land. The district administration and the State government are trying their best to speed up the acquisition works for the remaining land," an officer said.

With the construction work of the new terminal expected to be completed by April 2023, many travel agents also expressed hopes of attracting more operators to Tiruchy. "We hope that the construction of the new terminal, upgradation of the runway safety and other projects would increase the operations from Tiruchy. But, our major concern is that this will all be a great loss if the central government hands over this airport to private players after as they would get its benefit. The government should drop the privatisation plan of airports like Tiruchy," said N Ramesh, a major travel agent in Tiruchy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Airport Approach lighting system
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp