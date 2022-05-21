Tiruppur, Coimbatore fabric makers to go on strike 

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Thousands of power looms would remain closed as textile and grey fabric manufacturers from Tiruppur and Coimbatore will go on a 15-day strike from May 22 to protest against the rise in the price of yarn.

Speaking to TNIE, TN Textile Entrepreneurs association Coordinator K Sakthivel said, “Earlier we tried to protest by halving production for a few days. But, that didn’t have any result so, we are forced to enter into a general strike.”

During these days, the manufacturers will not procure yarn from mills. Over 200 large textile manufacturers and weaving units will remain closed these days, and supply of warp yarn to weaving units will be hit, he added.

P Velusamy, president of Palladam powerloom weaving units owners association, said: “After a long struggle and several rounds of negotiations, textile companies increased weaving charges. But, now, since textile companies are affected by the yarn price hike, they have stopped supplying yarn. Warp yarn is a key component in weaving and we will be forced to close our units.”