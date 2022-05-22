STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Best for India, Sri Lanka to work jointly on Katchatheevu row: UCPF leader

On the Katchatheevu dispute, Radhakrishnan doubted whether Indian politicians would violate the agreement between Sri Lanka and India, although they touch upon the issue.

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Socialist Youth Union shout slogans and march towards Sri Lanka's police headquarters carrying a banner demanding the arrest of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapkasa. (Photo | AP)

PERAMBALUR: It is best for India and Sri Lanka to come together for resolving the dispute over Katchatheevu island, said Up-Country People's Front (UCPF) leader V Radhakrishnan in Perambalur on Saturday. Up-Country People’s Front (UCPF) is affiliated to the Tamil Progressive Alliance of Sri Lanka.

Radhakrishnan, who is in town to attend a wedding, in an interaction with mediapersons said, "Sri Lanka is facing an extraordinary economic crisis and there has been no political restructuring. The question arises as to whether Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken over as PM to save the Rajapaksa family."

On the Katchatheevu dispute, Radhakrishnan doubted whether Indian politicians would violate the agreement between Sri Lanka and India, although they touch upon the issue. "It is better for both countries to take action together on the Katchatheevu issue. However, they have a lot of work to do," he said. 

Further, calling India’s assistance to Sri Lanka as essential, he said the former can hence never be forgotten.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Congress pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, cadres and leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Saturday paid floral tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary. Stalin, who is on an official visit to the Nilgiris district, showered petals at a decorated photograph of the late leader placed close to his statue in Ooty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka katchatheevu India UCPF
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp