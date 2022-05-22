Best for India, Sri Lanka to work jointly on Katchatheevu row: UCPF leader

Express News Service By

PERAMBALUR: It is best for India and Sri Lanka to come together for resolving the dispute over Katchatheevu island, said Up-Country People's Front (UCPF) leader V Radhakrishnan in Perambalur on Saturday. Up-Country People’s Front (UCPF) is affiliated to the Tamil Progressive Alliance of Sri Lanka.

Radhakrishnan, who is in town to attend a wedding, in an interaction with mediapersons said, "Sri Lanka is facing an extraordinary economic crisis and there has been no political restructuring. The question arises as to whether Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken over as PM to save the Rajapaksa family."

On the Katchatheevu dispute, Radhakrishnan doubted whether Indian politicians would violate the agreement between Sri Lanka and India, although they touch upon the issue. "It is better for both countries to take action together on the Katchatheevu issue. However, they have a lot of work to do," he said.

Further, calling India’s assistance to Sri Lanka as essential, he said the former can hence never be forgotten.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Congress pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, cadres and leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Saturday paid floral tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary. Stalin, who is on an official visit to the Nilgiris district, showered petals at a decorated photograph of the late leader placed close to his statue in Ooty.