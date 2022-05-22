Group 2, 2A of TNPSC papers taken an hour before scheduled time: Candidates

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Group 2 and 2A examinations of TNPSC began across in 4,012 centres across the State on Saturday. The exam is being conducted after a gap of two years and will fill 5,529 vacancies. A total of 11.78 lakh candidates had applied for the openings.

A group of students who attended their exam at a centre in Alandur alleged that their answer papers were collected one hour before the scheduled time. The exam is scheduled from 9.30 am to 12:30 pm but their answer sheets at the centre were collected by 11.45 am. Fifteen students wrote the exam at St Peter’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Alandur.“The invigilator assumed it was 12.30 pm when the time was only 11.30 am. None of us had watches as they were collected during the checking. There was no wall clock in the room either,” said M Kavya.

“There is negative marks for questions left empty on the OMR sheet. When the invigilator started warning us, we started randomly marking the sheets. It is two years of hard work gone waste,” said another student. Both the invigilator and the students submitted letters to TNPSC explaining what had happened. When contacted on Saturday evening, a TNPSC official said they received the complaint and were checking it. A decision on this would be taken on Monday, the official said.