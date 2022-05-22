Kumari fisherman detained in Indonesia dies  

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: Thoothoor-native fisherman Maria Jesindas, who was detained in prison by Indonesian authorities for allegedly crossing its sea boundary over two months ago, died on Friday while undergoing a dialysis procedure at a hospital there. The 33-year-old man’s relatives and fisherfolk have demanded the State government to take steps to conduct an autopsy of the deceased man to ascertain the cause of death. Three more fishermen who were detained along with Jesindas are still languishing in the southeast Asian country's prison.



Jesindas's brother Maria Jenidas claimed Indonesian authorities had not provided proper treatment to his brother. "He had no history of kidney ailments, and the authorities' negligence caused this death. The leaders in India too should have tried better to bring back my brother," he added. The family has urged the Union and State governments to provide compensation, and job to a family member.



Coastal Peace and Development Director Rev. A Dunston said timely treatment was denied to Jesindas when he first collapsed in prison. "We want a postmortem examination to be conducted right after the body reaches Kanniyakumari. Also, measures should be taken to release the remaining three fishermen and their boat from Indonesia at least now," he added. According to Meenavar Orunginappu Sangam Secretary Johnson, Jesindas's mortal remains would reach Chennai by flight on Saturday night and it would then be transported to Kanniyakumari district by road.



It may be noted that eight men from Tamil Nadu and Kerala had left for fishing from the Andaman in a mechanized boat 'Blessing' on February 17. On charges of crossing their international sea boundary, the Indonesian authorities detained the men and their boat on March 7. While four fishermen were released in the last week of April, the remaining four, including Jesindas, were retained in custody.