Man gets authorisation panel’s nod for kidney transplantation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Authorisation Committee for Liver/Renal Transplantation permitted kidney transplantation on a 27-year-old man from Coonoor in The Nilgiris following an order of the Madras High Court and intervention of Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran. The committee, which met on Friday, considered the application and verified documents submitted by Sanjay Simon of Coonoor and granted approval for the transplantation.

It directed the head of the hospital to present the donor before the committee within three months from the date of surgery for examination. Sanjay Simon, ailing from end-stage renal failure, has been undergoing dialysis thrice a week. He had moved the court after he couldn’t get the panel’s consent for the surgery as his donor was not a blood relative. During the hearing on Thursday, AAG Ravindran came forward to help the petitioner.