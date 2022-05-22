STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man gets authorisation panel’s nod for kidney transplantation

It directed the head of the hospital to present the donor before the committee within three months from the date of surgery for examination.

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kidney

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Authorisation Committee for Liver/Renal Transplantation permitted kidney transplantation on a 27-year-old man from Coonoor in The Nilgiris following an order of the Madras High Court and intervention of Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran. The committee, which met on Friday, considered the application and verified documents submitted by Sanjay Simon of Coonoor and granted approval for the transplantation.

It directed the head of the hospital to present the donor before the committee within three months from the date of surgery for examination. Sanjay Simon, ailing from end-stage renal failure, has been undergoing dialysis thrice a week. He had moved the court after he couldn’t get the panel’s consent for the surgery as his donor was not a blood relative. During the hearing on Thursday, AAG Ravindran came forward to help the petitioner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidney transplant
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp