Rain ready: Coimbatore Corporation desilts drains with ‘SuperSuckers’

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the rainy season likely to begin in a few days, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun desilting the stormwater drains and drainages on the arterial roads and near the railway subways across the Coimbatore city using ‘SuperSucker’ vehicles.

A SuperSucker is a powerful machine used to suck out the silt, clogs and other blockages in the drainage. It has a sucking capacity of 85,000 litres per hour and is also equipped with a built-in wastewater recycling system.

The SuperSucker vehicles were brought to Coimbatore a few months ago and desilting began last week. CCMC Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunakara inspected the desilting works carried out at the Brooke Bond Road and the Kikani Subway that was done a few days back.

According to the sources, the CCMC has been carrying out the desilting works across the city ahead of the monsoon for a week now based on the Advisory Committee’s report that was submitted to the Commissioner a few weeks ago.

Although the committee’s report is yet to be released, sources said that the former has recommended the City Municipal Corporation to take permanent measures using its Infrastructure and Amenities Fund.

However, due to time constraints, the CCMC will only be carrying out all these projects once the current monsoon season is over.