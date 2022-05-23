STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fear of caste discrimination drives Kovai student to suicide?

Sources said the deceased, Y Gunasindhu (20), of Gudalur, settled in Coimbatore and was pursuing her second-year BBA CA in a private college.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A college student from the SC community died by suicide in Coimbatore, allegedly because her community identity was revealed among her peers and she feared they would discriminate against her. “We are investigating whether she felt discriminated against in the college or outside,” said the police, adding that the student’s parents did not lodge a complaint against anybody.

Sources said the deceased, Y Gunasindhu (20), of Gudalur, settled in Coimbatore and was pursuing her second-year BBA CA in a private college. On May 17, she attempted to kill herself, and was admitted to a private hospital in the evening. She was later shifted to another private hospital and on Saturday referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where she died. 

Following her death, Peelamedu police registered a case and launched a probe, which revealed that a week ago, the college staff shared a notification for SC/ST students to avail of a scholarship, and asked students, including the deceased, to apply. “They conveyed the message with good intentions.

But she thought her caste identity had been revealed to all and her friends might avoid her due to this,” sources said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)

