Perambalur museum for 120-million-year-old ammonites will be put on fast-track: Collector 

PERAMBALUR: Steps would be taken to expedite work on the museum for ammonites here to learn about the marine fossils dating to 120 million years and throw it open for the public, said District Collector P Sri Venkada Priya.

Inspecting the museum works on Saturday, the Collector pointed to how ammonites of the Cephalopoda class became extinct millions of years ago.

“Fossils of the marine organisms are found in various parts of the district, including Karai, Kolakkanatham, and Pilimisai," she said, adding that the museum being set up at the Perambalur old tahsildar office would enable researchers and the public to view the entire structure of the ammonites. The museum will also keep on display 300 other fossil types discovered from across the district, she added.

"The museum will be an excellent means of entertainment for the public. This is the first time in the country that an exclusive museum is being set up for ammonites. Steps will be taken to complete the works soon and throw open the museum for the public,” she further said.

Geology and Mining Department Assistant Manager Prasanth Sundaresan was present during the inspection.

On the museum, S Velladurai, an activist, said, “The museum is being set up by the district administration. We welcome the efforts to protect the history of the district. Authorities should, however, put up information boards on the museum and Sathanur Fossil Park in public spots, and at places where fossils have been discovered in the district to raise adequate awareness."

He also sought the district administration to release plans on the fossil park proposed in Perambalur, Ariyalur districts at a cost of Rs 10 crore which the state government had announced in August 2021.