Residents urge officials to build safety walls along banks of Palar River

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Residents of Kamarajapuram on Sunday urged the district administration to construct a safety wall along the banks of the Palar River in case of another spell of floods.

Last year, in November, around 19 houses in the area were damaged due to severe flooding in the river. After this, the water level decreased and a few months ago, the river completely went dry. However, due to unseasonal rainfall this month, the water is now rising again.

Residents are concerned that disaster may strike again. P Nandhan (46) who lost his house to the floods, told TNIE, "The soil along the banks is now getting loose because of the continuous flow of water. And if this continues, houses that were built near the banks may collapse again."

While the district administration is now constructing new houses for families that lost their own, residents are looking for other solutions such as the construction of a safety wall.

"The wall can minimise damages and protect other houses here. We would be happy if the solution is achieved before the next monsoon sets in," said R Prabhu (42), another resident of Kamarajapuram.

Construction of Palar Bridge still pending

The area's residents are also concerned about the delay in the construction of a bridge across the Palar River. While there is already a causeway -- -- connecting Virinjipuram with Kamarajapuram -- built across the river, the connection had been cut off during the deluge. This left motorists in troubled waters.

The causeway is a key traffic route through which Pallikonda and Latheri can be reached. Considering the importance of the route, the administration made a temporary road to make way for traffic.

In November 2021, Minister for Public Works, Minor Ports, and Highways EV Velu inspected the damaged areas here. He told reporters that a bridge would be constructed here at an estimated cost of `30 crore.

But according to Prabhu, the temporary road would not stand another flood. The permanent solution would be the bridge, but the project has not taken off yet, he added.

When contacted, Collector P Kumaravel Pandian said, "To prevent further damages and ensure safety of residents, there will be temporary diversion of water. The work will start in a day or two and funds are being mobilised for the same." The construction of a safety wall depends on various factors and we are working on its feasibility, he added.