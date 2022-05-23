STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN CM visits Toda hamlet in Ooty, receives petitions

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Pagalkodu Mundu near Udagamandalam where Todas — a Dravidian ethnic group — live. He also joined them to shake a leg on Sunday morning.

CM MK Stalin joining a group dance by Todas at Pagalkodu Mundu | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Pagalkodu Mundu near Udagamandalam where Todas — a Dravidian ethnic group — live. He also joined them to shake a leg on Sunday morning. This is the first time a chief minister is visiting the Toda settlement.

Accompanied by Forest Minister K Ramachandran, The Nilgiris MP A Raja and The Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith, Stalin visited their temple and some houses, where he received petitions from residents. The people thanked the chief minister for addressing their grievances through Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

The chief minister assured farmers that the State government would set up a milk pasteurisation plant and construct a community hall in the town under the MP’s constituency development fund. Further, the chief minister encouraged the people to contact the MP and Collector to air their grievances and assured them that the complaints would be addressed at the earliest. The chief minister added that  protection of The Nilgiris and tribal people is the priority for his government. 

During his four-day visit to The Nilgiris district, the chief minister inaugurated five-day 124th flower show at Government Botanical Garden (GBG) on Friday and distributed welfare aid worth over Rs 28.13 crore to 9,500 beneficiaries at the government arts college grounds on Saturday.

