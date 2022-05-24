STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four die in car crash in Ariyalur

Karthikeyan, Lakshmipriya and Manjula died on the spot. 

Published: 24th May 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car that met with the accident | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Four members of a family died in a car accident near Keezhapazhur in Ariyalur district on Monday. Karthikeyan (40), along with his mother Manjula (62), wife Lakshmipriya (35) and children Mithra (13) and Ashilin (8), were returning to Chennai from Thanjavur when the car they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree around 3 pm on Monday. Karthikeyan, Lakshmipriya and Manjula died on the spot. 

The two children who sustained injuries were rushed to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital by the Keezhapazhur police. Of them, Ashilin died on the way to the hospital. Mithra is undergoing treatment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariyalur road accident
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp