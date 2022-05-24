Four die in car crash in Ariyalur

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Four members of a family died in a car accident near Keezhapazhur in Ariyalur district on Monday. Karthikeyan (40), along with his mother Manjula (62), wife Lakshmipriya (35) and children Mithra (13) and Ashilin (8), were returning to Chennai from Thanjavur when the car they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree around 3 pm on Monday. Karthikeyan, Lakshmipriya and Manjula died on the spot.

The two children who sustained injuries were rushed to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital by the Keezhapazhur police. Of them, Ashilin died on the way to the hospital. Mithra is undergoing treatment.