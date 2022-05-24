STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Health camp in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri to identify malnourished kids under 6 years of age

Identified children will get nutritional assistance and medical intervention, their growth will be monitored for six months. 

Published: 24th May 2022 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Anganwadi, children, meal

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: District Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy inaugurated a health camp for malnourished children below six years at Jinjampatti in Bargur block on Monday.

The Collector said, "The camp will identify stunted and underweight children in the district below six years. Their health will be monitored in ten blocks by 1,796 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres. The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team in each block will identify the children. The camp will be conducted for a month. Parents must attend the programme with their children. Identified children will get nutritional assistance and medical intervention, their growth will be monitored for six months. The health benefits of preparing nutritional food with vegetables, millets, spinach they can get in their locality and a diet chart for children will be provided."

An ICDS official said, "In the last week of March, 1.27 lakh children got their weight and height checked at a monitoring programme in the district. Of them 48,161 were identified as malnourished - 6,665 severely stunted, 17,603 moderately stunted, 2,515 severely wasted, 8,726 moderately wasted, 1,661 severely underweight and 10, 991 moderately underweight."

ICDS project officer R Jayanthi, Deputy Director of Health Services V Govindan, Bargur MLA D Mathiazhagan and others took part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnagiri health camp Bargur block Krishnagiri Health camp
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp