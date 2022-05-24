Man detained for hoax bomb call threat to CM Stalin’s residence  

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 34-year-old man, who allegedly made a hoax bomb threat to Chief Minister M K Stalin's residence, was detained by the Alwarkurichi Police on Monday. The accused was identified as Antonyraj, a resident of Thattanpatti village.

According to sources, Antonyraj's father Jebastian had filed a complaint with the Alwarkurichi police in connection to a land dispute back in 2019 and also petitioned the Chief Minister's Special Cell. Enraged by police inaction for over two years, Antonyraj had called the police control room, allegedly in an inebriated state, and scolded the personnel there. He also made a call to Chief Minister's office claiming that he had planted bombs at the latter's house. Based on the complaint from the CM'S office, the Teynampet police identified the caller and registered a case against him under non-bailable sections. Based on their direction, the Alwarkurichi police detained him. It is said that Antonyraj had already been booked by the Pavoorchatram police under bailable sections for creating issues in a drunken state.

Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj said that based on an inquiry into Jebastian's petition, an FIR would be registered or it would be forwarded to the Revenue department for further action.

