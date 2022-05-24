Monkeypox scare: TN district collectors told to raise surveillance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday instructed district collectors and the Chennai Corporation Commissioner to heighten surveillance after monkeypox cases have been reported from non-endemic countries such as the USA, the UK, France, Germany, and Australia.

The health secretary instructed the collectors to keep an eye out for those with unexplained rash and those who have travelled in the last 21 days to a country that recently had confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox.

He also instructed them to isolate all suspected cases at designated healthcare facilities and report contact with a person or people with suspected monkeypox. All such patients should be reported to the district surveillance officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

All infection controlled practices should be followed while treating such patients, Radhakrishnan said. Laboratory samples consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc., should be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for testing in case of suspicion, the health secretary said.

Viral Disease