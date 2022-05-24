STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sivanadiyars have darshan from Kanaga Sabhai at Nataraja temple

Dikshithars send letter to PM, prez, say TN can’t take unilateral decision on temple matters

Published: 24th May 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees & Sivanadiyars coming to the Nataraja temple in Cuddalore on Monday to have darshan from Kanaga Sabhai | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Hundreds of Sivanadiyars, led by Deivatamil Peravai coordinator P Maniarasan, visited the Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram on Monday morning and had darshan from Kanaga Sabhai. They also sang Thevaram and Thiruvasagam from the stage.

After the darshan, Maniarasan said: “Deivatamil Peravai organised a protest for six consecutive days in Chidambaram demanding that devotees be allowed to Kanaga Sabhai. The TN government now issued an order for it.” He said that a few Dikshithars didn’t respect the devotees and urged the State government to ensure the safety of devotees when they sing Thevaram and Thiruvasagam from Kanaga Sabhai. 

Theni district Rajayoga Sithar Peedam Vadaguru Madathipathi Kuchanur Kizhar, Srivilliputhur Deivatamil Thirumurai Vazhipattu Iyakkam Siva V Mohana Sundaram Adigalar, Tirunelveli Asivaka Samaya Naduva president K Sudaroliyar, Mecheri Tamil Veda Agama Payirchi Padasalai Karuvurar Guru Peedam founder Simmam Sathyabama Ammaiyar, Tanjore Vallalar Paniyagam head coordinator K Rasamanikkanar and Hindu Veda Marumalarchi Iyakkam president Sithar Moongiladiyar were present. 

Dikshithars send letter to PM
Dikshithars of the Nataraja Temple have shot a letter to the President and Prime Minister expressing objection to the State government’s decision to allow devotees to Kanaga Sabhai without consulting them.
Speaking to reporters on behalf of Dikshithars, CSS Hemasabesa Dikshithar said, according to an Supreme Court (SC) order issued on January 6, 2014, the government cannot take such a decision without consulting Dikshithars. 

He said the SC order allowed General Dikshithars to continue to manage the temple and perform poojas. The freedom to manage religious affairs is provided in Article 26 of the Constitution. As such, an individual can’t interfere in the religious practice as they wish, he said. He alleged they were facing threats from several ‘groups’.

“We have taken legal steps and sent letters to the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the Governor, the Chief Minister, and the Chief Secretary.” Due to the protests, he said, devotees from various places couldn’t visit the temple and offer prayers peacefully, and deploying police in the temple would also affect the personal freedom of Dikshithars and devotees.

5k devotees stage stir, want YouTuber held

Demanding the arrest of YouTuber Minor Vijay for making disparaging remarks against Lord Nataraja and Thillai Kaliamman, thousands of devotees and Sivanadiyars staged a protest in Chidambaram on Monday. Vijay allegedly made the remarks in his video released on U2 Brutus YouTube channel a few weeks ago. 

The protest was held at Bolnarayanan Street in Chidambaram and was led by Sivanadiyars Coordination Committee president Siva Dhamodaran Swamigal. Speaking at the protest, Siva Dhamodaran said: “Despite lodging complaints against him, Minor Vijay was not arrested. We will approach the high court to file a case against him.” He urged the high court judges to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Nearly 5,000 people, including Hindu Makkal Katchi president Arjun Sampath, Vishva Hindu Parishad state secretary Gnanaguru, BJP Cuddalore district secretary R Mamallan, functionaries, and members of various Hindu outfits took part in the protest.

A posse of 300 police personnel , led by Deputy Inspector General M Pandian and Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan, were deployed across Chidambaram town.

