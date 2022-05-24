Theni: Panchayat president ill-treated us, alleges sanitation staff

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Sanitation workers of Kutchanur town panchayat in Theni district alleged that they were being ill-treated by the local panchayat president and were being overworked. Demanding action, the Tamil Nadu Cleaning Workers’ Associations announced a protest in Theni on May 31, during a state executive meeting in Madurai on Monday.

Jeganathan of Theni District Cleaning Workers’ Association alleged that Kutchanur panchayat president Ravichandran forced some sanitation workers to clean a public toilet and also demanded extra work. “As per the norms, only department officials or supervisors can depute work. But the panchayat president had asked them to do all the work,” he said, adding that despite several complaints no action was taken.

Office bearer of Republican Trade Union of India (RTUI), R Anbuvendan, said, “Sanitation workers are subjected to hardships by local politicians. We demand the government to look into the issue and also provide permanent job to the workers.”

He announced a protest would be staged at Theni collectorate on May 31 and later a state-wide protest in Chennai.