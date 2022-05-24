STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tuberculosis testing lab in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital starts trial run

According to TB Prevention Project officials, there are two types of TB - Sensitive and Drug-Resistant- that can be detected in the initial testing.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Trial run of the Intermediate Reference Laboratory (IRL) is underway at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The lab, established under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme, will help detect the type of TB a patient is affected with. Hitherto, only the first stage of tuberculosis was being diagnosed at the lab and samples were sent to Chennai for testing.

According to TB Prevention Project officials, there are two types of TB - Sensitive and Drug-Resistant- that can be detected in the initial testing. It took three weeks for the results of samples sent to Chennai to arrive which delayed treatment. The IRL will change the scenario.

The National Tuberculosis Prevention Program Coordinator D. Thenmozhi told TNIE, "The testing has now begun in CMCH. Currently, there are labs only in Chennai and Madurai. So, additional IRLs have been set up in Coimbatore and Tiruchy and trial runs have begun simultaneously. After analysing the accuracy of 50 tests conducted at this lab, the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) in Chennai will give the final approval. Once, the lab in CMCH becomes fully functional, the time taken to get the results will be reduced drastically."

