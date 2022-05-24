STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unable to fulfil promises due to empty coffers: KKSSR Ramachandran

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The DMK promised to provide women family heads Rs 1,000 every month believing that the State coffers were not empty, Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Sunday night.

Addressing his party cadre in Aruppukottai, the minister said, “Women are asking us about the monthly aid. Others are asking us about the old-pension scheme. It is true that these were our poll promises. But we never thought the AIADMK would leave behind a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore in the State treasury when they left.”

“On top of this burden, the DMK government had to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and extend various benefits to the people. However, we will take all steps to fulfil our promises soon. We know that women will question us if we go back to them seeking votes without fulfilling the promises,” he added. Ramachandran then went on to speak about DMK supremo MK Stalin.

“Even if former party chief M Karunanidhi had declared Stalin as the party’s chief ministerial candidate several decades ago, no one would have opposed him. But, Karunanidhi waited. Stalin became MLA, youth wing secretary of the party, Chennai Corporation Mayor and the deputy chief minister of the State. Still, he became Chief Minister only after Karunanidhi’s demise. Today, Stalin is India’s number one Chief Minister,” he added.

