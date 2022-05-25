Karur MP S Jothimani calls out Seeman for ‘obscene’ remarks

By Express News Service

KARUR: Calling NTK leader Seeman as the “BJP’s B-team” for his alleged sexually-coloured remarks against her, Karur MP S Jothimani on Tuesday said that while people like him thought passing such comments against women politicians like her would frighten them and make them quit politics, it’s such people who make distasteful comments who must rather be scared.

Jothimani’s comment comes in the wake of Seeman allegedly passing vulgar remarks against her over her reaction in an actress sexual assault case. Addressing reporters in Karur, Jothimani said, “I was only responding then to what NTK leader Seeman had said about former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Seeman, who could not reply honestly, responded in a very obscene, perverse way, attacking me personally.”

“The actress [in the sexual assault case] had filed a complaint against Seeman accusing him publicly, with evidence. I had reiterated the same. If Seeman hasn’t committed any crime, he could’ve approached the court and filed a defamation case. Passing obscene comments is rather his standards,” she added.

“Men like Seeman think passing obscene comments against female politicians like me will frighten us and make us quit politics. But it’s them who pass vulgar comments who must be frightened. Facing such disgusting attacks is not new to me. The BJP men have been doing this for a long time. Seeman is BJP’s B-team and that’s why he keeps doing this,” Jothimani further said, and advised youth to not follow “perverse politicians” like the NTK leader.

