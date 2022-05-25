STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Smart meters for all houses in TN: ITCOT to prepare report

According to a senior Tangedco official, Itcot would submit its report in a few months, and meter installation work would start soon. 

Published: 25th May 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

A smart meter installed by Tangedco at a residential complex at Chintadripet in Chennai on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All digital power meters in Tamil Nadu will be replaced with smart meters over the next few years to help consumers get information about consumption, tariff, bill due date, and penalty for defaulting on payments automatically on their mobile phones. 

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has assigned Industrial Technical Consultancy Organization of Tamil Nadu (Itcot) to prepare a preliminary technical report for the project. 
According to a senior Tangedco official, Itcot would submit its report in a few months, and meter installation work would start soon. 

“To eliminate human intervention for collecting meter readings and to facilitate remote disconnection and reconnection of EB services, smart meters have been proposed. Under Chennai Smart City Project, more than one lakh smart meters were installed in Thiyagaraya Nagar. Infrastructure, hardware and software have been procured at a cost of Rs 7.45 crore but some software development work is still on,” the official added.

Another official said smart meters would be connected to Tangedco’s main server and the meters, approximately costing Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 apiece, would be offered free for consumers. State and Union governments promised funding for the project before the pandemic, but no significant allocation has been made so far, another official said. 

Though smart meters were installed in Thiyagaraya Nagar almost a year ago, bills are still being collected based on digital meters as software development work is still on, the officer said.

Pending software works rob smart meter of its use
Though smart meters were installed in Thiyagaraya Nagar almost a year ago, bills are still being collected based on digital meters as software development work is still on, an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu smart meter ITCOT
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp