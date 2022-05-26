Chennai turns fortress ahead of PM Modi’s visit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on Thursday, the city traffic police issued a notice informing the public that there would be traffic regulations between 3 pm and 8 pm from EVR Salai and Dasaprakash to Chennai Medical College Junction.

The police said traffic would be slowed down on Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, and GST Road. A five-tier security arrangement with over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed during the prime minister’s visit, according to a statement from the Greater Chennai police on Wednesday.

Security has been intensified in areas such as the airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (where the event is set to take place). The prime minister will be laying foundation stones for five highway projects (408.77 km) and one railway project. He will be inaugurating two railway projects (105 km) and a gas-pipeline project (386 km).

Besides, he will inaugurate 1,152 houses built under the Light House Project. Governor RN Ravi; Chief Minister MK Stalin; Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri, General (retd) VK Singh and L Murugan; State PWD Minister EV Velu, Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami; and MPs will be attending the event. The PM has tweeted details of projects he would be inaugurating.