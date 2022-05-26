STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Parliamentary standing committee on water resources to visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday

Members and officials of the Parliamentary standing committee on water resources will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Thursday.

Published: 26th May 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar Dam (Photo | EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members and officials of the Parliamentary standing committee on water resources will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Thursday. As per their two-day schedule, the committee members would hold meetings with representatives of the TN government, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and officials of State and Central water resources departments.

During the meeting, to be held at a private hotel in Chennai, the committee members will talk about the safety of the Mullaiperiyar dam, reservoir management, floods in Chennai, flood-control measures, and the Cauvery dispute. They will also focus on the various activities under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, including solid and liquid waste management.

After the discussion, the committee members will visit the Nemmeli Seawater Desalination Plant. On Thursday evening, the panel members will head to Kochi in Kerala. A senior official in the State WRD told TNIE that efforts were being made to boost the storage of Poondi, Cholavaram, and Chembarambakkam reservoirs to meet the rising drinking water needs of the city.

Moreover, the WRD was planning to renovate the sluices and construct stormwater drains in the city and suburbs. The estimated cost was Rs 20,000 crore and works would be completed in five years. “The WRD has already submitted an oral report on required funds to the Centre.

We will discuss these subjects with the standing committee.” Based on the committee’s report, the Centre was likely to issue orders to initiate the works, he added. Another official said the standing committee sought a detailed report on the waterbodies and related schemes across the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Kerala Mullaiperiyar dam water sharing
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp