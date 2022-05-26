Pleas filed to prevent Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission from deciding on MBC internal reservation 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two petitions have been filed before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to prevent the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission (TNBCC) from taking any decision on providing internal reservation within Most Backward Classes (MBC) reservation. The petitions were filed by President of De-notified Tribes Welfare Association in Madurai M Jebamani and Thoothukudi District Secretary of Tamil Meenavar Koottamaippu A Brasil.

They pointed out that the commission appointed for collection of caste wise data has not submitted its report yet. Only based on the report, a decision can be taken on internal reservation, they added. Moreover, the Supreme Court has also held in a recent judgment that internal reservation within MBCs is a major policy decision which can be taken only in consultation with the National Commission of Backward Classes (NCBC), they pointed out.

But notwithstanding the above aspects, the TNBCC has sent a communication on May 20, 2022 to convene a meeting with its members on May 31 to deliberate on MBC internal reservation, based on a G.O. passed by the State government in July 2020, the petitioners alleged. As per the G.O., making a recommendation on the demands made by various communities, seeking internal reservation within MBC reservation, is one of the Terms of References of the commission, they added.

Stating that the same would jeopardize the fundamental rights of 115 communities, including 68 DNT communities, they requested the court to prevent TNBCC from acting upon the said Terms of Reference. The petitions are expected to be heard today (Thursday).