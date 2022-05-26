Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran writes to Stalin, seeks release

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following Perarivalan’s release, P Ravichandran, one of the convicts arrested in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, sent a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking the release of the remaining six convicts, including him.

Ravichandran, hailing from Soorapanaya kanpatti of Thoothukudi district, has been in jail for over 30 years. In the letter, Ravichandran mentioned that the Governor has kept the files of release without consideration for over three years which he condemns as an anti-constitutional approach.

Recently, the Supreme Court used Article 142 of the constitution that grants extraordinary powers to release Perarivalan. Likewise, the State government also has such power to release the convicts of the case, he further said. Ravichandran urged the State government not to allow the Governor to decide their release.

In November 2021, the Stat e government granted leave for Ravichandran as per Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and rule 40 of Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentences Rules following a directive from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. He was released from Madurai Central Prison on November 17 to take care of his aged and ailing mother.