STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran writes to Stalin, seeks release

In the letter, Ravichandran mentioned that the Governor has kept the files of release without consideration for over three years which he condemns as an anti-constitutional approach.

Published: 26th May 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

AG Perarivalan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following Perarivalan’s release, P Ravichandran, one of the convicts arrested in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, sent a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking the release of the remaining six convicts, including him.

Ravichandran, hailing from Soorapanaya kanpatti of Thoothukudi district, has been in jail for over 30 years. In the letter, Ravichandran mentioned that the Governor has kept the files of release without consideration for over three years which he condemns as an anti-constitutional approach.

Recently, the Supreme Court used Article 142 of the constitution that grants extraordinary powers to release Perarivalan. Likewise, the State government also has such power to release the convicts of the case, he further said. Ravichandran urged the State government not to allow the Governor to decide their release.

In November 2021, the Stat e government granted leave for Ravichandran as per Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and rule 40 of Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentences Rules following a directive from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. He was released from Madurai Central Prison on November 17 to take care of his aged and ailing mother.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi assasination P Ravichandran AG Perarivalan MK Stalin
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp