Tamil Nadu: Four, including boy, killed as mini lorry rams lorry

CUDDALORE: Four persons, including a four-year-old boy, died and three others were injured in a road accident after a mini lorry they were travelling in rammed a lorry parked on roadside at Chidambaram in the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to a police source, the four were sitting in the cabin of the mini lorry, and were identified as Nagulendiran (25), the driver; S Selvakumar (38), a tiles shop owner in Salem; Selvakumar' son S Mithun (4), and sister-in-law D Karpagavalli (27). The incident happened on the Chidambaram-Seerkazhi bypass road at Koothankoil village.
The mini lorry was loaded with tiles, and was enroute Mathanam village in Mayiladuthurai where Selvakumar's father-in-law's house is under construction. Three labourers — Sivakumar (34), Karupasamy (34), and Perumal (42) — who were also travelling in the mini lorry, sitting besides the load, were injured and taken to Raja Muthiah Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram. The front cabin of the vehicle was completely damaged in the accident, and all four died on the spot. A police source said, "We suspect the driver may have slept while driving, but are yet to confirm it."
CUDDALORE: Four persons, including a four-year-old boy, died and three others were injured in a road accident after a mini lorry they were travelling in rammed a lorry parked on roadside at Chidambaram in the wee hours of Wednesday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Inflationary concerns may delay GST rate rationalisation: Sources
Neeraj to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League: SAI
'There is no other option': Sharad Pawar bats for caste census
Twenty BJP leaders in Bengal's Jalpaiguri resign from posts, allege irregularities in local panel formation
NCW seeks explanation from Rajasthan Police on delay in filing FIR against Congress MLA
Plea against 'Talaq-e-Hasan': SC refuses to accord urgent hearing