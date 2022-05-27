Coimbatore postman bids goodbye with “thank you” letter to clients

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For 23 years out of service period of 43 years, P Arumugam alias Sivasree Sundaram shared a strong emotional bond with people in Narasimhanaickenpalayam sub-post office limits.

Set to retire from service on May 31, he wants to thank the public and is distributing pamphlets expressing his gratitude. He is the first employee to retire from the Narasimhanaickenpalayam post office since it was opened 50 years ago.



Arumugam, native of Mettupalayam, completed Class X and joined as temporary employee in Extra Departmental Delivery Agent at Jothipuram in 1981. “After 18 years of service at Jothipuram, I was promoted postman and transferred to Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya in 1999 and I worked as Leave Relieving postman like deputation duty. Within a year, I transferred to Narasimhanaickenpalayam post office,” he said.



Speaking about his service in the department, he said, “I see this post not just as a job, but as a service. In my 23 years of service, I deliver the post and money order, to recipients on time in any situation. Because I feel every letter is important, it could be a job order or and personal, financial related matter, etc. Sometimes if people are not at home, I inform them about the post by phone.”



“So, I could maintain good relationship among the public in the 44 streets in the locality. As I retire on May 31, I wanted to emphasize to the public that we shared a good relationship. Many people wished me peaceful and healthy post retirement life. It gives me much happiness due to their love,” he added.



N Kanagaraj, a resident in the locality said, “I have received many letters from him. Till now, he always delivers letters with a smile and gracious words and he does not do any delay in his service. He was a dedicated man. Now he informs us of his retirement as one of the family members through the pamphlet. I get happy with his activity.”