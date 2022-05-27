Light House Project: PM Modi opens ‘game-changer’ housing project

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Light House Project to provide homes to 1,152 families could be a game-changer in building affordable houses at competitive cost as the project has been completed within 17 months of its foundation stone being laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

The prefab technology where structures like columns, beams, lintels with sunshade and other slabs are manufactured in factories and brought to project site has been used in four other projects in the State. Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) managing director Govinda Rao told TNIE that TNUHDB has already constructed 960 tenements (10 blocks) using this technology at Moorthingar Street in North Chennai at a cost of Rs 112.80 crore in 2017.

The project was inaugurated on February 2, 2018. Similarly, Tamil Nadu Housing Board constructed Middle-Income Group houses at Sholinganallur using the technology. Similarly, TNUHDB has constructed houses using this technology in Ambattur, Royapuram and Erode.

Interestingly, the Perumbakkam project is the first among six Light House Projects, constructed under Global housing Technology Challenge, by BG Shirke Construction Technology Private Limited at a cost of Rs 116.37 crore. The other five projects, built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), are being implemented in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura.

According to Rao, the share of Union government per flat is Rs 1.5 lakh. An additional grant of Rs 4 lakh per unit is provided under Technology Innovation Grant (TIG) apart from the State‘s share of Rs 3 lakh per unit. Beneficiaries’ contribution for each house is Rs 1.5 lakh.

The 12-block, G+5 project in Perumbakkam will have 96 units in each block. Each of these units, which have a plinth area of 406 sqft, will have hall, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and a toilet. Two lifts have been provided for each block. The work was supervised by the BMTPC (Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council) and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) provided assistance, the officer said.

Precast concrete system saves construction time, improves quality of construction and is cost-effective. A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between MoHUA and Tamil Nadu government on November 25, 2019 for the project.

First of 6 projects

The project in Perumbakkam is the first among six Light House Projects, constructed under Global housing Technology Challenge. The other five projects are being implemented in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura

Various construction technologies used in the project

Prefab tech: Columns, beams, lintels with sunshade and other slabs are manufactured to prefixed dimension in factories or precast yards and brought to the project site

Projects being implemented in TN: Moorthingnagar Street in North Chennai, Sholinganallur, Royapuram, Ambattur and Erode

Monolithic Concrete Construction: Under this, modular formwork made out of aluminum plastic composite are used for walls, floors, slabs, stairs, and window openings

GFRG technology: It consists of building panel products made of calcined gypsum and plaster reinforced with glass fibre for mass scale building construction. A pilot G+2 project is being implemented at Thailavaram in Maraimalai Nagar

Pre-engineered Building System: The entire structure is pre-sheared, pre-punched, pre-drilled, pre-welded and pre-formed in factories before being shipped to erection sites