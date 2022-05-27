STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea on quarrying sand in Vaigai, Madras High Court asks government to reply

Recording the same, the judges directed the authorities concerned to file counters and adjourned the petitions for a month.

Published: 27th May 2022 01:06 AM

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the State government on two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed against the quarrying of sand in the Vaigai River bed in Sivagangai.

One of the litigants P Mayazahu of Kalkurichi village in Manamadurai taluk, Sivagangai, said the Vaigai River is the only water source for nearly 25 villages in Manamadurai which helps in irrigating around 10,000 acres of agricultural lands. But without considering the same, the Sivagangai Collector granted permission for sand quarrying in the Vaigai River bed in Manamadurai, Mayazahu alleged. Pointing out that quarrying of sand from the river bed would lead to depletion of groundwater and affect the villagers, he requested the court to direct the authorities to cancel the permit. A similar petition was filed by M Selvakannan of the same taluk.

The PILs were heard by a Division Bench comprising of Justices R Suresh Kumar and R Vijayakumar. The government counsel said, as of now, there is no quarry operation in the area and that steps are being taken to cancel the sand quarry permits.

