Rousing welcome for PM Modi from BJP, DMK joins party

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Thursday, his first visit to Tamil Nadu after the DMK came to power a year ago, to dedicate Rs 31,530-crore worth of projects, BJP workers gave him a rousing reception all along the route from INS Adyar to the Nehru indoor stadium.

After arriving at the Chennai airport, Modi took a chopper to reach the INS Adyar Naval helipad, a distance of about 19 km and then arrived at the venue event by car, a distance of 3.5 km. Supporters chanted slogans including ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi ji vazhga’ as the PM waved at people gathered along the sides of the roads, including Sivanandha Salai and Poonamalle High Road, leading up to the venue.

Surprisingly, a group of DMK men were also standing amid BJP supporters to welcome the PM. “He is coming to TN to inaugurate several important projects along with our CM. We can only welcome him,” said a DMK worker. A few BJP supporters, who were sitting atop BJP’s propaganda vehicles, blamed the DMK for jallikattu ban and hailed Modi for lifting it. They also criticised the DMK on various issues including corruption.

The banners placed by the various wings of the BJP praised Modi as ‘world leader’ and ‘permanent PM.’ On a set arranged at Sivanandha Salai where hundreds of girls performed Bharatanatiyam, a large lingam, nandhi, shiva statue and bulls could also be seen. Vedic pandits standing along with people holding kalasams chanted mantras.

A large number of boys were also seen performing silambam along the way including near Central Railway Station on Poonamalle High Road. Traditional dances like karagattam, poikkalkuthirai aatam and kattaikaal were also preformed alongside beating of drums.

“We are happy to perform for the event organised for the PM’s visit. He can’t see all of us but we are happy to be part of the event,” said Dharani, one of the students who was performing at the event. BJP workers were elated as the convoy slowed down briefly and the PM waved at them emerging out of the vehicle.