Shops outside eating into our sales, rue traders in Perambalur daily vegetable market

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

Already beset by woes from an alleged lack of basic amenities on the premises, shopkeepers at the daily vegetable market operated by the Perambalur municipality complain of traders – some even from neighbouring districts – setting up shop outside the complex and eating into whatever little business they

get nowadays.

While the market with 143 shops functioning out of Perambalur-Attur Road since 2001 puts customers and sellers alike at inconvenience from a reported lack of amenities like drinking water and lighting facility in the complex, the Covid-19 pandemic lent a bigger blow. With the market forced to shut down due to the

imposition of lockdown, the vegetable sellers set up shop outside the compound to continue trade. Traders from other districts too joined them in setting up shop. Even though the lockdown regulations were subsequently relaxed, the traders continued to run their shops outside the market.

With only about 20 of the shops now functioning from the market, such traders rue of low customer footfall owing to sales continuing outside the complex. Claiming their income to have been hit by this, the shopkeepers recently submitted a petition with the municipality and the district collector requesting removal of such shops functioning outside the complex.

A 38-year-old shopkeeper in the complex, who did not wish to be named, said, "Other traders from various districts have been setting up shop outside the market and have been selling vegetables since the lockdown. Thus people do not visit our shops and buy vegetables from those outside instead. Realising this, some shopkeepers in the market have also begun to sell their vegetables outside.”

While he said he has two shops in the market, he claimed that he earns only around Rs 200 a day. “I cannot even pay my rent with this. Thus I have kept my shop locked up for the past one year. Due to such low sales, only 20 shops are functioning within the market. While a few have set up shop outside, some have kept their shops closed," he added.

Another shopkeeper said, "Before the lockdown, there were good sales in all the shops as they always witnessed a crowd. I, however, don’t see proper sales now. Vegetables can only be stored for two days, after which they will rot. It’s only losses for us every day."



“There is no drinking water and lighting facility in the market as well. We complained to the municipality, but they were negligent. It, however, collects rent from us promptly every year without providing any necessary facilities, especially during the lockdown. The district administration should remove the shops outside and provide with basic facilities in the market," he added.

When enquired, Municipality Commissioner S Kumari Mannan told TNIE, "We have provided the market with adequate facilities, including drinking water and lights. If any of the lights have blown out, we will fix them. Also, we have already advised local and other traders outside the market to remove their shops.

I will take action."