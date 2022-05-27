Tamil Nadu deserves better; flow in more funds and schemes, CM appeals to PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Showcasing how Tamil Nadu has been contributing to the Nation’s development in a crucial way in every aspect, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday put forth vital demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “I hope that the Prime Minister will see fairness and merit in our demands.”

Sharing the dais with the Prime Minister at a function here for the inauguration of completed works and laying the foundation for new projects - all worth over Rs 31,530 crore, the Chief Minister spoke about the importance of the Dravidian model development being implemented by the DMK government for ensuring inclusive growth encompassing social justice, women’s development, and equality.

The Chief Minister referred to the words of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi “Uravukku Kai Koduppom; Urimaikku Kural Koduppom“ (We will extend a hand of friendship, at the same time, we will raise our voice for our rights.)

Stating that this is the right time to retrieve Katchatheevu as a solution to the problems faced by our fisherfolk and uphold their traditional rights to fish there, the Chief Minister also reminded the Prime Minister about the Rs.14,006 crore GST compensation due to Tamil Nadu.

“At a time when many states’ revenues have not yet recovered completely, I demand that the GST compensation period be extended for at least two more years from June 2022,” he added.

Making Tamil an official language of the Union on par with Hindi and recognising Tamil as the court language in the Madras High Court, early assent to the NEET Exemption Bill are some of the other demands made by the Chief Minister.

“The development of Tamil Nadu is unique from that of other states. It is not just about the economy but is inclusive of social justice, women’s development, and equality,” the Chief Minister said.

Underscoring the crucial role of Tamil Nadu in India’s development and the Union Government’s fiscal resources, the Chief Minister said, “To list a few, TN’s share in India’s GDP is 9.22%. In the overall tax income of the Union Government, TN’s share is 6%. TN constitutes 8.4% of India’s total export. TN’s share is 19.4% in India’s Textile Industry and 32.5% in the export of cars. In the export of leather products, TN’s contribution is 33%.”

Stalin said considering the enormous contribution made by Tamil Nadu to the country’s development, the Union Government must increase its contribution to schemes and fund allocation and do justice to the contribution lent by developed states like Tamil Nadu in the country’s development and economy. “Only then will the true spirit of cooperative federalism be upheld,” he added.

The Chief Minister explained how the States’ share of expenses go up steeply in schemes jointly implemented by the Union Government and the States, during the later stage of implementation. “This adds to the burden on the state finances. Therefore, I demand that the contribution ratio mentioned at the beginning of such schemes shall continue till the end and when beneficiaries are not able to pay their share, the union government must also step in along with the state government,” he added.