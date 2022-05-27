Vriddhachalam panchayat elects Malar Murugan as new chairperson

CUDDALORE'KALLAKURICHI: An independent candidate, who was supported by DMK councillors, was elected as the new chairperson of Vriddhachalam panchayat union on Wednesday.
The councillor from 17th ward, Malar Murugan, won the elections after securing 16 votes, while her opponent C Chelladurai, who also fought as an independent, could get only three votes.
According to a source, C Chelladurai from AIADMK was elected as the Vriddhachalam panchayat union in 2020, but he moved to DMK after the party came to power in the State, after which the councillors passed a no confidence motion against him due to which he had to step down on March 5.
The elections took place on Wednesday, where all 19 councillors cast their votes in complete secrecy.
Thensetiyandhal panchayat elects news vice-chairperson
A new vice-chairperson was finally elected for the Thensetiyandhal panchayat near Chinnasalem in the third attempt of elections. V Tamilselvan, the councillor of 60th ward, filed his nomination for the vice-chairperson and was elected unopposed for the post.
Sulochana Kannan was elected as the chairperson and 10 councillors were elected to the Thenstiyandhal panchayat in Kallakurichi during the local body polls in 2021. But the vice-chairperson couldn’t be elected even after two attempts of elections due to lack of attendance of councillors on both occasions.
