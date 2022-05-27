STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

We will extend hand for friendship, but raise voice for our rights: Stalin  

“At a time when many States’ revenues have not yet recovered completely, I demand that the GST compensation period be extended for at least two more years beyond June 2022,” Stalin said. 

Published: 27th May 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin with PM Narendra Modi during the inauguration of projects for Tamil Nadu. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

CM MK Stalin with PM Narendra Modi during the inauguration of projects for Tamil Nadu. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delineating forcefully the role played by Tamil Nadu in nation-building, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday put forth various demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “I hope that the PM will see the fairness and merit in our demands.”

Sharing the dais with the PM at a function to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 31,530 crore, the CM referred to the words of former CM M Karunanidhi to explain his government’s relationship with the Centre, “Uravukku Kai Koduppom; Urimaikku Kural Koduppom (we’ll extend hand for friendship; we will speak up for our rights).”

Stating that this is the right time to retrieve Katchatheevu as a solution to the problems faced by our fisherfolk and uphold their traditional fishing rights, the CM also reminded the PM about the Rs 14,006 crore GST compensation due to Tamil Nadu. “At a time when many States’ revenues have not yet recovered completely, I demand that the GST compensation period be extended for at least two more years beyond June 2022,” Stalin said. 

Underscoring the crucial role played by Tamil Nadu in India’s development and the Centre’s fiscal resources, the Chief Minister said, “To list a few, TN’s share in India’s GDP is 9.22%. In the overall tax income of the Union government, TN’s share is 6%. TN constitutes 8.4% of India’s total export. TN’s share is 19.4% in India’s textile industry and 32.5% in the export of cars. In the export of leather products, TN’s contribution is 33%.”

The CM explained how the States’ share of expenses in projects jointly implemented by the State and the Centre rise steeply during the later stages of implementation of schemes. “This adds to the burden on the States’ finances. Therefore, I demand that the contribution ratio mentioned at the beginning of such schemes shall continue till the end,” Stalin said. Later in the day, the CM handed over a memorandum on the State’s demands to the PM while seeing him off at the airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Narendra Modi MK Stalin
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp