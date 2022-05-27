We will extend hand for friendship, but raise voice for our rights: Stalin  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delineating forcefully the role played by Tamil Nadu in nation-building, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday put forth various demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “I hope that the PM will see the fairness and merit in our demands.”

Sharing the dais with the PM at a function to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 31,530 crore, the CM referred to the words of former CM M Karunanidhi to explain his government’s relationship with the Centre, “Uravukku Kai Koduppom; Urimaikku Kural Koduppom (we’ll extend hand for friendship; we will speak up for our rights).”

Stating that this is the right time to retrieve Katchatheevu as a solution to the problems faced by our fisherfolk and uphold their traditional fishing rights, the CM also reminded the PM about the Rs 14,006 crore GST compensation due to Tamil Nadu. “At a time when many States’ revenues have not yet recovered completely, I demand that the GST compensation period be extended for at least two more years beyond June 2022,” Stalin said.

Underscoring the crucial role played by Tamil Nadu in India’s development and the Centre’s fiscal resources, the Chief Minister said, “To list a few, TN’s share in India’s GDP is 9.22%. In the overall tax income of the Union government, TN’s share is 6%. TN constitutes 8.4% of India’s total export. TN’s share is 19.4% in India’s textile industry and 32.5% in the export of cars. In the export of leather products, TN’s contribution is 33%.”

The CM explained how the States’ share of expenses in projects jointly implemented by the State and the Centre rise steeply during the later stages of implementation of schemes. “This adds to the burden on the States’ finances. Therefore, I demand that the contribution ratio mentioned at the beginning of such schemes shall continue till the end,” Stalin said. Later in the day, the CM handed over a memorandum on the State’s demands to the PM while seeing him off at the airport.