CPM faults ally DMK over unannounced power cuts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPM, an alliance partner of the DMK, has highlighted the shortcomings of the DMK government in resolutions adopted during the party’s State Committee meeting held in Pudukkottai recently.

One of the resolutions said except in big cities, people are suffering due to unannounced power cuts. Tangedco is concentrating on purchasing power from private players during peak hours after stopping power generation in State-run thermal power plants. The practice should be avoided and power should be generated in a full-fledged manner in State-owned power plants.

Another resolution read that under the guise of merging e-service centres, the Tamil Nadu State Cable TV Corporation has announced that it will close down 96 e-service centres and the employees of those centres will be removed from service. However, the decision should be dropped. The government should take steps to open more e-service centres, the party said. It should be recalled that, while the government has firmly denied that there are power cuts in the State, alliance partner CPM has flagged the issue.