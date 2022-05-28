Madras HC seeks response from Madurai Kamaraj University over sacking 136 casual labourers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) regarding the recent removal of 136 casual labourers from service by the varsity.

Justice R Suresh Kumar sought the varsity's response while hearing a petition filed by M Sekar, one of the terminated labourers, seeking reinstatement.

Sekar had petitioned stating that he joined the university in 1991 as a daily wage worker. On May 4, 2022, he was transferred from the TPM library on the varsity campus to the Engineering department (Civil) of the varsity and was later orally terminated from service, he alleged.

Noting that besides Sekar, nearly 135 casual labourers have been terminated from service by the varsity around the same time, Justice Suresh Kumar asked on what basis the said labourers were appointed by the varsity, their period of employment, nature of work allotted to them, reasons for their sudden and mass termination from service, among others. He directed the varsity to file a counter-affidavit answering the above queries within a month.



The judge further said if Sekar has not been officially terminated yet, he should be allowed to continue his service until further orders.